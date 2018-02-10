Soup kitchen head 'disappointed' that tourists took advantage of good will

The manager of the Wellington soup kitchen which has been thrown into the spotlight after two tourists ate there as part of their attempt to travel New Zealand without spending moneysays it's disappointing when people take advantage of their work.

Sisters of Compassion manager Karen Holland says their kaupapa (policy) is that everybody is welcome, with no questions asked.

"We have the hope that people will respect that Kaupapa but at the same time, we don't check in," Ms Holland said.

Although she says it's disappointing when they discover that people have been taking advantage of their services, they can't lose focus on doing the best they can to treat everybody with dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances.

"It says more about them than us," Ms Holland said.

Anna Karg from Germany and Australian partner Enoch Orious left Auckland two weeks ago to travel around the country and are yet to spend any money, according to Stuff.

Instead the pair, both aged 25, are dumpster diving, trading with others, relying on charity, working for free accommodation and visiting soup kitchens to get their way around.