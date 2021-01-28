TODAY |

Sounds Like Summer Festival postponed in wake of new Auckland Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

A music festival north of Auckland that was to go ahead this weekend has been canned in the wake of two more people testing positive for Covid-19 following their stint in managed isolation. 

Crowds enjoying themselves at an outdoor music festival (file picture). Source: istock.com

Around 1500 people were expected to attend the Sounds Like Summer Festival at Matakana.

With a line-up filled to the brim with local talent from The Black Seeds to Summer Thieves, the festival on Sunday has now been postponed.  

Full list of locations linked to two new Auckland Covid-19 community cases

Festival spokesperson Jade Atkinson said the decision not to go ahead was largely influenced by having many of the festival-goers coming locally, likely from areas which may have been visited by the Northland woman who tested positive on Sunday after her stay in managed isolation. 

"After consulting with the Ministry of Health as well as other interested groups, we felt it would be irresponsible to operate a festival and gathering of this size on the boundary of the Northland region." 

Organisers want to hold the festival on a yet-to-be-determined date. 

