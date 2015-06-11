Sophie Elliot Foundation to continue promoting 'safe and equal relationships' under police, as mother steps aside

New Zealand Police are set to continue the work of a foundation set up in the name of murder victim Sophie Elliot, as her mother Lesley Elliot steps down due to failing health.

Clayton Weatherston was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, for the jealousy-fuelled murder in January 2008 at Sophie Elliott's Dunedin home where he stabbed her 216 times.

The Sophie Elliot Foundation was then established by her mother Lesley with "the sole intention of providing young people with knowledge and skills to enter safe and equal relationships".

After nine years of addressing audiences nationwide, Mrs Elliott feels the legacy she wanted in memory of her murdered daughter is complete.

"The feedback we have had from police, teachers, parents and especially young people, has been gratifyingly positive.



"The foundation, in partnership with New Zealand Police, developed a healthy relationship initiative in the form of one-day workshops mainly at Year 12 level.



"With some health challenges ahead of me, now is the time to step back and let police take over," says Mrs Elliott.

She says it was a tough decision to wind up the foundation, but is grateful its work will continue.