TODAY |

Sophie Elliot Foundation to continue promoting 'safe and equal relationships' under police, as mother steps aside

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

New Zealand Police are set to continue the work of a foundation set up in the name of murder victim Sophie Elliot, as her mother Lesley Elliot steps down due to failing health.

Clayton Weatherston was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, for the jealousy-fuelled murder in January 2008 at Sophie Elliott's Dunedin home where he stabbed her 216 times.

The Sophie Elliot Foundation was then established by her mother Lesley with "the sole intention of providing young people with knowledge and skills to enter safe and equal relationships".

After nine years of addressing audiences nationwide, Mrs Elliott feels the legacy she wanted in memory of her murdered daughter is complete.

"The feedback we have had from police, teachers, parents and especially young people, has been gratifyingly positive.

"The foundation, in partnership with New Zealand Police, developed a healthy relationship initiative in the form of one-day workshops mainly at Year 12 level.

"With some health challenges ahead of me, now is the time to step back and let police take over," says Mrs Elliott.

She says it was a tough decision to wind up the foundation, but is grateful its work will continue.

"Sophie’s name and image is incredibly important to me and it was my wish to "retire" Sophie with me. I am greatly encouraged by the police taking this forward. I’m sure Sophie would approve."

Sophie Elliot.
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Steve Tew told Sunday about the plan to allow players to play for more than one Test side.
European nations stopped Pacific players from representing multiple nations, says NZ Rugby boss
3
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
4
Dentist recommended to undergo training after performing root canal on wrong tooth
5
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:07
A storm of submissions against the proposed handover of land back has shocked Ngati Tapu and Ngai Tamarawaho.

Tauranga iwi disturbed by 'horrific', racist submissions opposing land return
Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt.

Kiwi businessman arrested in Thailand, accused of dealing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine
01:34
Researchers in Australia are looking into a method that’s already worked on peanut allergies.

Researchers hopeful new trial can cure egg allergies in babies
00:46
It comes after the man accused of the Christchurch terrorist attack was able to send letters to far right groups from prison.

Cabinet to discuss prison mail policies today, in wake of 4chan letter controversy