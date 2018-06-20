Sonny-Wool, the sheep who predicted NZ's 2011 World Cup win, picks the sex of the PMs baby

Sonny-Wool, the sheep who predicted NZ's 2011 World Cup win is aging fast, but Seven Sharp were still able to get him to take a punt on the sex of Jacinda and Clarke's baby.

Proud owner Beverly Dowling says "he used to knock on my office door and you could guarantee it's going to rain so I figured he had a bit of a talent."

Sonny-Wool predicted all the All Blacks' results back in 2011 and the results of last year's election before going into retirement.

"He is a real old guy. Sadly I think this will probably be his last winter," Ms Dowling said.

Sonny-Wool predicted the gender of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's firstborn - watch the video above to see what he picked.