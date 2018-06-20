 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Sonny-Wool, the sheep who predicted NZ's 2011 World Cup win, picks the sex of the PMs baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sonny-Wool, the sheep who predicted NZ's 2011 World Cup win is aging fast, but Seven Sharp were still able to get him to take a punt on the sex of Jacinda and Clarke's baby.

The aging sheep isn't long for this earth, but was still able to take a punt on the sex of Jacinda and Clarke's baby.
Source: Seven Sharp

Proud owner Beverly Dowling says "he used to knock on my office door and you could guarantee it's going to rain so I figured he had a bit of a talent."

Sonny-Wool predicted all the All Blacks' results back in 2011 and the results of last year's election before going into retirement. 

"He is a real old guy. Sadly I think this will probably be his last winter," Ms Dowling said. 

Sonny-Wool predicted the gender of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's firstborn - watch the video above to see what he picked. 

The baby was due on on Sunday, and the gender and name have yet to be revealed.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:38
1

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

00:42
2
Rachel Maddow choked up and cried as she reported the news live on MSNBC, struggling to regain her composure.

'Think I'm gonna have to hand this off' - US TV host breaks down on air, cuts short broadcast while delivering news on migrant babies being sent to 'tender age' shelters

00:14
3
Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown had a fun afternoon with Milla.

Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

01:48
5
Ponga had to convince his parents but he says they’ll have tears in their eyes at State of Origin II.

Young Māori star Kalyn Ponga reaping the rewards of turning down Kiwis with Queensland debut on the horizon

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 