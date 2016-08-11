Sonny Tau resigns as Ngāpuhi chairman

Iwi have accepted Ngāpuhi chairperson Sonny Tau’s resignation, following what it says are “allegations circulating” about Mr Tau.

In a statement today, Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi ō Ngāpuhi CEO Lorraine Toki and Deputy Chair Mere Mangu said iwi business would continue as usual.

“At this time we have not been notified by Mr Tau, his lawyers or Police of any charges,” they said.

Ms Toki said she would not comment further while “any pending investigations into allegations” were with police.

Mr Tau served as Ngāpuhi’s chairperson since 2009.