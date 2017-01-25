Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

Sonny Bill Williams' manager has blasted allegations BMW was reviewing its sponsorship agreement with the All Blacks star over his association with controversial Muslim clerics.

Williams was appointed a BMW ambassador last year, but according to Newsroom, there were complaints from BMW customers, the Jewish and LGBT communities, which prompted the luxury car brand to start "re-looking" at its deal.

Today Khoder Nasser, Williams' long-time agent, told 1 NEWS the claims were "totally incorrect, totally off the mark".

"By linking social media accounts that Sonny is in anyway linked to hurtful or hateful agendas is way off the mark," Nasser said.

"This has got nothing to do BMW, this is got to do with the insinuations about Sonny Bill and that he is in any way linked to anything hateful or hurtful."

Paul Sherley from BMW yesterday said the company is constantly reviewing ambassador arrangements and that its current arrangement with Williams still stands.

"We've had some customer comments and feedback and we take them seriously," he told 1 NEWS.

But the company was not concerned about Williams' Muslim links.

"Sonny Bill Williams is himself a Muslim."