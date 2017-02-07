Songwriting hits NCEA but don't think it's an easy option

Songwriting as an NCEA subject will be no easy option for students, says the man who campaigned for this to be part of the certificate's line-up.

Songwriting is now a Level 3 NCEA option, and that means writing lyrics and chords and then recording them is now recognised as a legitimate career pathway, Seven Sharp reported in its first programme of the year.

Mike Chunn notched up five years playing bass for Split Enz, but for 12 years he's been beating a drum, and finally songwriting has hit NCEA.

"I believe, having watched people around me and in my bands and all that achieve songs that people want to hear for the rest of their lives is profoundly difficult," Mr Chunn said.

He's the creator of Play it Strange, a scheme giving young songwriters a voice through songwriting competitions in schools.

"Every year there are songs sent in by 13 to 18-year-olds that are deeply moving," he said.

Mr Chunn said when he was at school it was a dream for him, his brother Jeffrey and Tim Finn "to be a Beatle", but no one at the school apart from one teacher thought music was a pursuit worth following.

"It seemed to me like they saw songwriting and wanting to be in a band that wrote songs and played them all around the world was like wanting to be world champion in tiddlywinks," he said.

Music teacher at Auckland's Kaipara College, Nick Roberts, says having songwriting as an NCEA subjects is a "game changer" for young people.

"With songwriting you're telling a story," he said.