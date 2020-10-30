TODAY |

Son makes plea for sightings of elderly father from Palmerston North, missing since last Friday

Source:  1 NEWS

The son of Bir Poudyel is asking the public for help to find his 70-year-old father, who has been missing since last Friday. 

Bir Poudyel. Source: NZ Police

Poudyel, from Bhutan, was last seen on the morning of Friday 23 October at his Milson, Palmerston North, home on John F Kennedy Drive.

"We just want Dad home with us. Dad, we are worried about you," said Poudyel's son, Gopel.

Poudyel was last seen wearing a black, high-neck top and dark-coloured trousers.

Police are actively searching the wider Manawatu area to locate him.

Residents in the Manawatu are asked to search their properties, and tell police if they find any personal property or items. 

On Wednesday, police searched the Mangaone Stream between Milson Line and Rangitikei Street and the Apollo Parade. 

Anyone who has seen Poudyel is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 201024/3032.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
