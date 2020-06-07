Son-in-law tried to save grandmother, two kids in farm pond tragedy

The son-in-law of the grandmother who died alongside two of her grandchildren in a farm pond yesterday tried to rescue the trio, Ruapehu District’s mayor has revealed.

Police confirmed yesterday three people died after the vehicle they were in plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi yesterday morning.

The trio became trapped in the submerged vehicle on the farm on Valley Road, just under a kilometre out of the rural town.

A fourth person, believed to be the children’s grandfather, was flown to Wanganui Hospital in a moderate condition. He has since been discharged.

In an interview with the NZ Herald yesterday Mayor Don Cameron said the son-in-law of the couple involved in yesterday’s incident is a volunteer fire fighter and tired to rescue the family from inside the car.

"One of the son-in-laws managed to get a digger and cut into the dam to release the water out so people could get to them but it's [6m] deep, it's a deep dam. But unfortunately, they were too late,” Mr Cameron said.

"I know it was a side-by-side vehicle and they basically couldn't get out. It's so tragic."

Mr Cameron says the couple have five daughters and were well known in the community.

Police were called to the incident at a rural property in the central North Island town just after 11am.

Craig Hughes, a Caltex Raetihi employee, said he heard many sirens around the time of the incident – from police cars, ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter.

Police said they are working to support the family of those killed and have notified WorkSafe.