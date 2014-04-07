Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

A man who fatally stabbed his father has been found not guilty of murder by a jury at the High Court in Auckland this afternoon.

The jury deliberated for only a few hours before coming back with the verdict.

The Crown said the son was guilty of murder but defence lawyers said he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed his father six times.

Suppression orders prevent RNZ from identifying either.

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Later that night he was locked out of the house, kicking at the door and trying to put his hand in the windows.

The family believed he had left the property and the son went to investigate, taking a knife.