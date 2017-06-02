 

'Sometimes the faces are broken' - meet the doctors and patients of the Dolls Hospital

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Tim Wilson visits a special place for cherished childhood toys to be restored and repaired.
Tim Wilson

Arts and Culture

Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

00:13
2
Corby's latest Instagram post shows her casually driving past oblivious media gathered outside her mum's house

Watch: 'Catch me outside' - Schapelle Corby continues to mock Aussie media as she gives them the run-around

LIVE: Blues extend lead over Reds to eight at halftime after penalty kick from Francis soars over the posts

NSW police are investigating the incident that happened on the M5 at Hammondville yesterday.

Watch: Sydney school bus carrying 20 children pulls in front of truck, forcing it to jack-knife

Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

LIVE: Blues extend lead over Reds to eight at halftime after penalty kick from Francis soars over the posts

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the Round 15 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Reds from Apia Park in Apia, Samoa.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.



 
