'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

New information that has surfaced over the disappearance of a Hamilton man who went missing nearly four years ago has caused police to make fresh enquries.

Missing man Frederick Hayward Source: Supplied

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home in Thames Street around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan.

The 67-year-olds disappearance was initially treated as a missing person's inquiry.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said "police now believe something sinister may have happened to Rick."

"It may be the case the Mr Hayward was the victim of a hit and run," Mr Saunders said.

"We are not suggesting that anyone deliberately knocked him down.

"However, the driver might have panicked and disposed of Mr Hayward's body."

Police said Mr Hayward's red Toyota hatchback was parked on Old Mountain Road, near the Karamu track walkway the day he was last seen and was still there the following day.