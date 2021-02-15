'Something about human behaviour' – Ardern 'cannot explain' why people still panic buy toilet paper

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "cannot explain" why people are still panic buying items such as toilet paper and flour when Covid-19 alert levels change.

It comes as Foodstuffs-owned supermarkets could employ product limitations on a store-by-store or product basis if customers don’t shop normally during elevated alert levels in Aotearoa.

The supermarket giant — which includes PaK'nSave, New World and Four Square stores — released a statement today saying it has plenty of stock. It comes after yesterday’s decision to move Auckland to Alert Level 3, and the rest of New Zealand to level 2, sparked queues at supermarkets.

“We continue to ask customers to not stockpile; this is so everyone has a fair shot at buying their grocery essentials. Please only buy what you need and be fair to others,” Foodstuffs said.

When asked about the ongoing issue at today's 4pm post-Cabinet address, Ardern said there is no need to rush out and buy items such as flour and toilet paper when we go into lockdown.

"It’s just so clear that after repeated attempts there is just something about human behaviour that when restrictions are put in place people immediately feel the need to buy toilet paper and I cannot explain that, and flour as it seems," she said.

"It seems to be part of human nature and it’s not just New Zealand, it’s a global phenomenon."