'It is something I deeply regret' - NZ's top cop admits historic drink driving conviction

New Zealand's top cop has admitted he has a conviction for drink driving.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush Source: Getty

Following questions from the media, Police Commissioner Mike Bush today admitted he was convicted of drink driving in 1983, when he was 23 and an off-duty detective constable in Auckland.

He wrote about it in his blog on the New Zealand Police website, saying that while officers weren't permitted to pass on details covered by the Clean Slate Act to a third party, he was waiving that right.

"I didn't lose my job at the time because it wasn’t until 1991– eight years after it happened – that the then Commissioner of Police made it clear that subsequent drink-drive convictions for a police officer could place their career in jeopardy," Mr Bush wrote.

"It was extremely poor judgment by me 34 years ago, for which I am sorry. I make no excuses. It is something I deeply regret and have reflected on ever since."

He said he was fined $250 and banned from driving for six months.

Mr Bush said his conviction was reported on at the time, and that many of his colleagues and friends were aware of it.

He also raised it when moving up the chain at police.