Some trucks let back on Coromandel road

The heavy-vehicle restriction on the Thames Coast Road has been partly lifted as work continues to repair the Coromandel highway.

The road, which is also State Highway 25, was badly damaged three weeks ago when the region was battered by a storm that coincided with a king tide.

The NZ Transport Agency has lifted the five-tonne weight restriction for southbound traffic between Te Puru and Manaia.

Waikato transport system manager Rob Campbell says engineers are satisfied that trucks going south can use the road.

He says this should allow businesses like mussel farms and forestry companies to take their products off the peninsula.

However, the five-tonne weight restriction will remain for northbound traffic.

"There are still sections of the road where we've not yet provided full strength to the seaward edge," Mr Campbell said.

"We want to ensure that there is no risk of a truck accidentally toppling over the edge."

He said northbound trucks over five tonnes should continue to use the alternative route via SH25A from Kopu and SH25 on the eastern side of the peninsula.

Over the next month, the focus would be on repairing and strengthening the approximately 10km of sea protection wall damaged during the storm.