Some passengers entering the country will now be slapped with a fine if they fail to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

All arrivals from the US and the UK will now need to provide a negative result 72 hours from departure.

Customs were previously handing out warnings, but travellers can now expect fines up to $1000.

No fines have been handed out since the rule came into place at midnight.