'Some shopkeeper will get killed' - dairy workers still living in fear despite $1.8m fund to deter robbers

The government's newly announced cash fund to protect shop keepers from violent robbers doesn't go far enough to make workers feel safe, according to some behind the till.

As first revealed by 1 NEWS yesterday, smaller business and dairy owners are being offered a $1.8 million fund to arm their premises against violent robbery.

The fund offers dairy owners grants to buy deterrents like fog devices or panic alarms.

"We have listened to business owners about their concerns and are concerned ourselves and sickened by the attacks that have taken place on dairy owners by these cowards," Police Minister Paula Bennett says.

But for Sunny Kaushal from Crime Prevention Group: "Every day starts for a shop owner with a fear - 'who is going to be next?'"

Narinder Kumar Singla, a shop owner from Papatoetoe in Auckland, says those wanting to commit robberies are fearless.

"These offenders have no fear so they come with a knife, a screwdriver, a hammer - they come in groups and they bash."

And some dairy owners fear they'll end up on the wrong side of the law while trying to defend themselves.

"We wouldn't be surprised if they start arming themselves," says Mr Kaushal.

"Either one day some shopkeeper will get killed or one of the offenders would get killed."

Mr Kumar Singla says dairy owners are "frightened with the law that we will be charged".

Politicians are also worried about the escalating violence with a spate of aggravated robberies on small businesses around the country this year.

"The robber comes in with a baseball bat, you have a baseball bat, they have a gun, you have a gun and we get into a bit of an arms race - that is certainly an outcome we don't want to see," says Labour's police spokesman Stuart Nash.

ACT leader David Seymour says: "There is a lot of anger out there - some people would like to be able to sock it to them - sometimes I feel like it myself".