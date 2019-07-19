Some residents able to return to their homes after Christchurch gas explosion

Some residents have returned to their homes today after yesterday's gas explosion at Marble Court, Christchurch as police to continue to investigate the cause.

Police have today been working at the scene, alongside investigators from WorkSafe and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

The cordon was reduced this afternoon to include Marble Court houses only, and the outer cordons have been lifted.

The scene examination is set to continue tomorrow.

The reduction of the cordon comes with four patients remaining in hospital, three in a stable condition and one in a critical condition.

A fifth patient was flown to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital's serious burns unit but is now in stable condition, a Canterubury DHB spokesperson says.