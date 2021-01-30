TODAY |

Some ready-to-eat salads recalled nationwide due to listeria risk

Source:  1 NEWS

People around the country are asked to return or throw out specific batches of ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria. 

Salads recalled after listeria risk. Source: Supplied

Some batches of South Island Fresh Foods Ltd ready-to-eat salads, of various weights, both pre-packed and from the deli, are being recalled, New Zealand Food Safety said today.

Eight pre-packed Bush Road, Pams and an unbranded potato salad with various use-by dates between January 27 and February 10, and Bush Road and Country Food salads sold at deli counters between January 18 to 29 have been recalled. 

Further details and a full list of retailers are available on the Ministry for Primary Industry’s website

They have been sold in a number of chains across the North and South Islands, including in Pak’n’Save, New World, Four Square, Fresh Choice, SuperValue, Night ‘n Day and On the Spot. A number of independent retailers have also been affected.

Countdown stores have not received the affected products. 

New Zealand Food Safety food compliance manager Nigel Hughes said listeria can make people sick. Healthy adults are likely to experience only a mild infection which can cause diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

For higher-risk groups like babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people, infection can be serious. 

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” Hughes said.

