Some plastics still being sent to landfill while paper recycling resumes in Auckland

Paper recycling in Auckland has resumed for May, but some plastics are still being sent to landfill.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kerbside rubbish and recycling services have continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, in April Auckland Council said mixed paper and cardboard recycling would be sent to landfill as there was no capacity to process the materials in New Zealand.

The council revealed today it had now secured an overseas market for up to 4000 tonnes of mixed paper and cardboard materials.

However, plastics numbered 3-7 such as takeaway cups and containers and plastic cutlery will need to be separated out after collection and sent to landfill as the council hasn't secured a market for them.

The council says those plastics in particular represent less than 4 per cent of the total recycling market in Auckland and are more difficult to recycle.

Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee is asking Aucklanders to continue to put their recycling out while a solution is sought.

“We will make sure we recycle everything we can and take out what we can’t at our end,” says Mr Hills.

“It’s great that we have found a market solution for our paper, cardboard and other fibre products, but the recent requirement to landfill some of our plastics highlights the need for us to be able to deal with our recycling onshore, instead of relying on other countries.”

In order to meet waste objectives, Mr Hills says New Zealanders need to “move from a throwaway culture towards a circular economy with more sustainable choices”.

It could take at least three months before adequate markets resume for plastics while recycling markets for paper and cardboard will be evaluated on a month to month basis.

