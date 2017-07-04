'Some people think I'm crazy' - man riding length of Tour de France on a stationary bike in Waiuku

Shayne Thomson openly admits a lot of people think he's "crazy" for his current test of physical endurance.

The grocery store owner from Waiuku, south of Auckland is riding a stationary exercise bike out the front of his fruit and veg shop for the actual length and duration of the Tour de France.

"Some people think I'm crazy. Just a normal Waiuku local mate, we are pretty crazy round here," Mr Thomson says.

But in his defence, the 3000-plus kilometre ride, is for charity.

He's riding 100km a day, everyday this month, raising money to fight diabetes.