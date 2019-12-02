Some New Zealand schools plagued by black mold and asbestos, PPTA says

The Government’s school infrastructure funding boost is being welcomed by the PPTA, with the organisation’s president saying some school buildings have black mold and asbestos in them.

Yesterday the Government announced state schools could get up to $400,000 each for work such as building upgrades and maintenance. Each school will receive a sum based on the size of its roll, rather than a specified need.



President of the Post Primary Teacher Association (PPTA), Jack Boyle told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the announcement is well received.

“I don’t think there will be a school in the country that isn’t exceedingly pleased about the announcement yesterday,” says Mr Boyle.

“I’ve been to over half of the secondary and area schools in New Zealand and let me tell you, there is desperate need from the top of the motu to the bottom,” he said.

“So having an investment so they can get ahead of some of these things where they might have had to make different priorities because of insufficient funding over the last 10-15 years and they will be able to get cracking on those things that make the learning environment better for kids.

While Mr Boyle said he can't mention any schools specifically, there are many out there with buildings in which Kiwi kids are still learning in that aren't up to standard.

"I've been to schools where you've got a bit of black mold or you've got some asbestos issues then you just close the door and shrink the teaching space," he said.

"Holes in roofs, guttering that perpetually overflows where instead of a corridor you've got a slip'n'slide."

He said the government has put in building programmes and tried to cope with increasing student numbers, and boards of trustees have done their best in making sure the buildings are fit for purpose.