New Zealand


Some New World stores in North Island revealed to have facial recognition CCTV technology

New World has revealed that facial recognition CCTV technology is being used in some of its stores after an inquiry over a Dunedin man mistakenly identified as a shoplifter.

Foodstuffs, which owns New World, Pak N Save and Four Square, uses the technology in some of its North Island stores.


A human error lead to the man being mistakenly identified, with Foodstuffs NZ claiming in response that facial recognition technology was not used in South Island stores, the Otago Daily Times reports.

"A handful of stores in the North Island have facial recognition CCTV technology as part of their security system," Foodstuffs told the newspaper in response to their inquiry.

"We cannot provide specific store detail."

The newspaper also revealed that a different system that "bridges the gap between businesses and the police" is being used at some South Island stores, including the Centre City New World in Dunedin.

Mechanic Daniel Ryan was questioned recently by staff at that store after he was identified as a shoplifter.

Staff realised a mistake had been made and Mr Ryan received an apology.

"It's quite bruising to be shuffled off to the side," he said.

The Guardian reported 59% of United Kingdom fashion retailers use facial tracking, which captured the faces of customers, before referencing their data with those of known criminals.

