Some New World stores in North Island revealed to have facial recognition CCTV technology

New World has revealed that facial recognition CCTV technology is being used in some of its stores after an inquiry over a Dunedin man mistakenly identified as a shoplifter.

A human error lead to the man being mistakenly identified, with Foodstuffs NZ claiming in response that facial recognition technology was not used in South Island stores, the Otago Daily Times reports.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"A handful of stores in the North Island have facial recognition CCTV technology as part of their security system," Foodstuffs told the newspaper in response to their inquiry.

"We cannot provide specific store detail."

The newspaper also revealed that a different system that "bridges the gap between businesses and the police" is being used at some South Island stores, including the Centre City New World in Dunedin.

Mechanic Daniel Ryan was questioned recently by staff at that store after he was identified as a shoplifter.

Staff realised a mistake had been made and Mr Ryan received an apology.

"It's quite bruising to be shuffled off to the side," he said.