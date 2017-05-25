 

Some low income families could get over $100 a week extra from Budget package

Some families could get over $100 a week extra from the Government's $2 billion income package for families, which is the big feature of today's Budget.

Many families on low incomes could get see $26 extra a week, some perhaps over $100 a week.
The package, which kicks in next April, changes tax thresholds and boosts Working for Families tax credits and the Accommodation Supplement.

Finance Minister Steven Joyce says it will see 1.3 million families receive an average of $26 more a week. 

But many families on low incomes could get a lot more, perhaps over $100 a week in some specific circumstances, thanks to the increases to the accommodation supplement and Working For Families.

The tax cut is for lower and middle income earners. Those earning more than $22,000 a year will pay $10.77 less, and those earning above $52,000 will pay $20.38 less. 

The family tax credits will rise from between $9.25 a week extra for the first child to between $17.75-$26.81 a week for subsequent children. 

And the accommodation supplement maximum rate for a two-person household will rise between $25-75 a week. 

Bigger households will get between $40-80 a week, depending on where they live. The supplement hasn't been lifted since 2005. It will benefit 136,000 low-income households across the country. Students get an extra $20 a week for accommodation costs. 

The package also benefits pensioners - the couple rate goes up by an extra $13 a week.

"The Family Incomes Package is carefully designed to especially assist low and middle income earners with young families and higher housing costs," Mr Joyce said.

"The measures in this budget are expected to lift 20,000 households above the threshold for severe housing stress, and reduce the number of children living in families receiving less than half of the median income by around 50,000," he said.

Labour leader Andrew Little has labelled it "the One Dollar Bill Budget", claiming a single cleaner on a minimum wage will get just $1 a week extra from the tax cuts.

