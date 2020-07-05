Some Labour members take shots at coalition partner NZ First

Some Labour Party members used today's party congress to take a swing at New Zealand First, saying they hope their coalition partner won't make it back into Parliament after the election.

“I’d be quite happy if they [New Zealand First] don’t get their five per cent,” one party member said.

“Let’s shift off Winston and hopefully govern alone or with the Greens,” another said.

One member said New Zealand first was “sticking their horns up a wee bit more than what they should be” while in the coalition Government.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said people could expect Labour supporters to “fight hard” in the lead-up to the election.

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll from 10 days ago showed Labour could form a Government alone after the election.

But Labour has had a tumultuous first term in Government.

Last year, Nigel Harworth resigned as party president amid a sexual assault scandal while the party has also lost three ministers, Meka Whaitiri, Clare Curran, and David Clark.

High-profile broken promises also include KiwiBuild and light rail.

While some supporters at the congress were disappointed, others said voters would forgive the party for the missteps.

Political commentator Thomas Pryor said Covid-19 has reset the political game so much that “people won’t really be focusing on those”.

Speaking about the sacked ministers, Mr Pryor said: “you almost need to fire a few ministers in your first term to look strong and decisive and I think that is the case [with Labour].”

But there were also wins too with more state houses being built, a lower prison population and a boost for beneficiaries.