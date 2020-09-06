Some Kiwis finding new income source via ‘DIY X-rated’ website

Some Kiwis are making mega bucks and all from the comfort of their bedroom.

With unemployment rates rising due to Covid-19, so too has the number of people registering with OnlyFans – an online platform that allows users to create and sell x-rate content through a subscription.

“I realised there was no way I was going to make any money so I decided to hop on it,” Brooke, an OnlyFans content creator, told 1 NEWS.

Krissy, 24, had the same thought. Originally a rapper from Rotorua, her national tours had been halted because of the pandemic, which meant no income.

“It’s a quick and easy way to make money if you know how to brand yourself,” Krissy said.

Launched in the United States four years ago, the platform is often used by artists posting behind-the-scenes footage of recording sessions or music videos for fans. But the majority of platform’s users are making money through explicit content.

With around 30 million users worldwide, the platform’s steadily piqued the interest of Kiwis over the last year. Google Trends shows New Zealanders in March last year had a three per cent interest, but there was a noticeable spike as the country went into Alert Level 4 lockdown this year.

Since joining OnlyFans, Krissy is now saving for a house.

“Last month I made $10,000. It’s really good money,” Krissy, who also runs live dance classes from her account, said.

But both Krissy and Brooke are warning those thinking of joining to consider the risks.

“Just because one girl makes $5,000 doesn’t mean you will, it’s a big commitment,” Brooke told 1 NEWS.

“People expect you to post nude, which is not something that I do, so I do get a lot of messages like can we see more which is sort of intruding,” Krissy said.

Dame Catherine Healy, from The Sex Workers’ Collective, says people need to realise once something is posted on the internet, it is out of their control.

“I think it’s fanciful to think you can control a certain situation, you don’t know who you’re communicating with, what’s going to happen with your image if you’re being recorded as you’re doing your shows,” she told 1 NEWS.