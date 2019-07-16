Some flooding reported in Wellington as rain front moves across country

Heavy rain in Wellington has led to some flooding this morning as a front of moisture moves eastwards across the country.

Footpaths on Lambton Quay were flooded and Wellington City Council said they were called out to the Picnic Cafe at the Botanic Gardens due to flooding.

The rain that fell on the city came from a storm system that has mostly passed and while the capital can expect continued showers, some heavy, the weather will be fine by this afternoon.

Further north, the Bay of Plenty region could receive more heavy rain today.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the area, with heavy rain of 10-25mm per hour possible at times and wind gusting up to 100kmh.