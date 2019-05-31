TODAY |

Some farmers' Gypsy Day plans to move stock stalled due to ongoing M bovis threat

Some farmers’ plans to relocate livestock for winter have been stalled due to the ongoing threat of the deadly cow disease, Mycoplasma bovis.

The official moving day, nicknamed "Gypsy Day" is tomorrow but a recent upsurge in M Bovis cases has officials concerned.

Many farmers will tomorrow be moving stock but there are still a large number of them being told to stay put because of the threat of the infection.

In the past two weeks, the number of farms under a notice of direction and unable to move herds has jumped by around 30 per cent.

While another 100 have been added to those under active surveillance and are being tested for M bovis.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor says farmers are being offered support.

"MPI is working actively with them to make sure that they have feed, it's a lot better this year than it was last year, we learn, we improve the systems," he says.

Mr O'Connor insists New Zealand is on track to become the first country to rid itself of the disease but wants farmers to play their part.

That includes using an online tracking system to register every movement of livestock.

Mr O’Connor is encouraging farmers to register.

"There’ been a bit of a rush on the phones, has been trouble for some of them trying to connect, I guess it’s the Kiwi way to leave everything to the last minute, but it is important that they do re-register," he says.

