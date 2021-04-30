TODAY |

Some Brisbane travellers to NZ advised to isolate after Covid-19 breach

Source:  1 NEWS

Some passengers who flew on three flights to New Zealand from Brisbane are now being asked to self-isolate after a green zone breach at the Australian airport.

Those who visited two locations of interest at Hudson’s coffee stand and adjacent seating between 9.23am and 11.20am Thursday 29 April Queensland time, and the male toilet adjacent to Gate 79 between 11.23am and 11.15pm when the toilet was cleaned have now been treated as casual plus contacts.

It comes after two travellers from red zone countries had mingled with some green zone passengers, one of which returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Casual plus contacts are being asked to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and self-isolate before getting a day five test on Tuesday May 4.

The Ministry of Health is assuring the public that the risk is low and those on each flight are being followed up.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch which arrived around 4.30pm on Thursday; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland which arrived at 5.30pm Thursday and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch Thursday.

"It remains reassuring that the two red zone individuals wore masks, maintained social distancing, had very little interaction with others and have not been symptomatic," the Ministry of Health added.

New Zealand
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
