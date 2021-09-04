Some border workers challenging Covid vaccine mandate

Some border workers are challenging the Government's no jab, no job mandate, claiming that being forced to be vaccinated is in breach of their human rights.

They have been told they have until the end of the month to get vaccinated or else they'll be out of a job.

Stevedore Dwayne Hika has worked at the Port of Tauranga for 30 years, but refusing vaccination could see an end to the career he loves.

"I'm standing up for the rest of the guys around the country, the port workers plus border workers everywhere, because I think it's taking away our freedom of choice," Hika told 1 NEWS.

This is despite his port being at the centre of a Covid-19 scare just last month, with a ship's crew testing positive.

"We have stringent protocols that we use such as sterilising, sanitising, wearing a mask, [standing at] two-metre distance through this whole time of Covid, nothing has come through our port here."

Port of Tauranga (file picture). Source: istock.com

But the Maritime Union does not want to take any risks, and say misinformation is threatening the health and safety at New Zealand ports. They are encouraging the workers taking this stand to get vaccinated immediately.

"We understand freedom of choice," Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison said.

"They can make their choice if they want to be vaccinated or not but we also understand we're operating under this maritime border order where come 30th September anyone on or near a ship will have to be vaccinated."

It's a hard deadline that will lead to many job losses, says employment advocate Ashleigh Fechney, who represents unvaccinated customs workers who have already had their employment terminated.

"If we step back and have some compassion, how would you feel if you had 48 hours notice you were losing your job?" she told 1 NEWS.

She has filed a judicial review challenging the vaccination order, but says a judgement may not be reached before the deadline on September 30.

The Ministry of Health says protection of the border remains a top priority, with 81 per cent of 3000 port workers having had at least one vaccination.

But Hiku says forcing workers to get the jab is not the way to go.