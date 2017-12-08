Some areas of NZ set to be 'on par with Rarotonga' this week as sub-tropical weather arrives

Regions across the country can expect warmer weather this week, with NIWA preicting Napier and Christchurch will have weather "on par with Rarotonga".

The temperatures, up to 24 degress, are likely to be the warmest so far this spring.

A low in the Tasman Sea will cause sub-tropical, northerly winds, NIWA explained.

However, don't expect sun tomorrow if you're on the western South Island. Heavy rain is expected to arrive then, and continue through Thursday.

But there's a silver lining to that, too, NIWA says.