 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Solo mum wins High Court case against Ministry of Social Development who unlawfully claimed her loans were income

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A solo mother of two has won her seven-year fight against the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), which unlawfully tried to argue bank loans and credit cards constituted income.

Cash, New Zealand currency

New Zealand currency.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry was trying to recover $109,852 from the woman, who has name suppression and can only be identified as 'Ms F'.

MSD claimed it overpaid her to that amount while she was earning a benefit between 2005 and 2010 because she borrowed from her mother, a finance company and the bank to stay afloat.

But in a High Court appeal released today, Justice Paul Davison ruled MSD was wrong to classify those sources of money as income.

"The bank loans did not truly add to Ms F's resources as she was required to repay the funds she received," Justice Davison wrote.

"Bank borrowings by use of a credit card have the same essential characteristics as a bank loan, in that credit card expenditure is to be repaid. Credit card spending is therefore a loan, and is not properly treated as income."

The ruling is likely to have a wide-reaching impact as the High Court has given direction on what can and cannot legally be classified as income.

Justice Davison said the Social Security Appeal Authority wrongly classified the money borrowed from her mother as a gift, rather than a loan, by failing to check whether Ms F had made any repayments.

Ms F told the court Authority she had repaid the bulk of the $130,000 loan through the sale of her home.

"The fact of repayment is in most cases direct and compelling evidence that the parties have treated funds advanced as a loan," Justice Davison wrote.

But Ms F may have to repay some of the $109,852 claimed by MSD, from what MSD labelled "unknown sources".

MSD had originally sought $120,000 but lowered it to $109,852 for the High Court appeal.

Ms F's lawyer, Frances Joychild QC, also appealed to the High Court that the Authority was wrong to include "unknown sources" in Ms F's spending, saying that "Ms F has given clear credible evidence that all her spending over and above benefit income was borrowed money".

However Justice Davison said it was not for him reconsider the financial advice given to the Authority, only whether it "erred in law in its interpretation and application of what constituted income".

"The Authority plainly preferred the evidence of the Ministry's financial analyst and its preference for the evidence of a competing expert is not a matter for this Court to review," Justice Davison said.

Justice Davison ruled that Ms F was entitled to costs.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

00:24
2
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

06:53
3
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

00:15
4
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
5
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

00:24
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".

03:20
Tagata Pasifika sat down to speak with Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.

Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.


00:21
Commuters were given a rare treat this morning as the large mammal fed on a school of fish.

'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Find out before you get into trouble' - warning from expert after controversial case of Dunedin council ordering removal of treehouse built by man for his grandsons

The tree hut was built by Trevor Norman for his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 