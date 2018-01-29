Solitary confinement up 151% in five years to 2016 - but prison population up only 16%

A new report shows the number of prisoners in solitary confinement has more than doubled since 2010.

The research was published by Economic and Social Research Aotearoa, and showed that 676 prisoners were confined during 2010, but in 2016 that figure was 1700 - and increase of 151 per cent.

As of December 2010, the total prison population, both in remand and sentenced, was 8546 people and in December 2016, that number was 9914 - an increase of 16 per cent.

The group is warning that the psychological consequences of solitary confinement are so severe th that practice should be abolished and alternatives developed.

Corrections has told 1 NEWS in a statement that the rise in solitary confinements is due partially to an increase in the prison population and also to increasingly violent prisoners.

"We have had to control increasingly violent prisoners to keep staff and other prisoners safe," a spokesperson said in a statement, "this is lawful under sections 57 to 60 of the Corrections Act 2004".

Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales said Corrections has a has a "duty of care" to both its own officers and other prisoners.

"Segregation is used across all corrections jurisdictions to manage violent, disruptive, and dangerous prisoners, and to protect those at-risk of self harm or harm from others," Mr Beales said.

"It is one of many mechanisms used to keep those in custody safe, and prisoners are removed from segregation at the earliest opportunity.

"At all times segregated prisoners continue to be provided opportunities for exercise, access to visitors, mail, telephone calls and other minimum entitlements set out in the Corrections Act.

"They also have regular and ongoing contact with custodial and health staff, as well as mental health professionals as required.

"Where a prisoner’s behaviour presents a risk to the security of the prison, the safety of others, or themselves, they can be lawfully denied association with other prisoners or groups of prisoners temporarily.