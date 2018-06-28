Sole survivor of tragic crash that left seven people dead in Taranaki 'struggling' with physical and emotional toll

The only survivor of the tragic head on car crash that killed seven people in south Taranaki is dealing with the heartbreaking fact that her two children and partner were killed in the crash while also learning to walk again.

The head on collision near the Waverley racecourse on State Highway 3, June 27, left Ani Nohinohi in critical condition in Wellington Hospital. Her eight-week-old baby Shady-Jade Thompson, eight-year-old daughter Nivek Madams and 28-year-old partner Jeremy Thompson didn't survive the crash.

Ms Nohinohi is still in hospital in a stable condition trying to recover both physically and emotionally from the ordeal.

A family spokesperson told Stuff about the moment she heard of the news of her partner and two daughters' deaths.

"She knew about her girls but she didn't know about Jeremy. Her family didn't inform her about Jeremy, they thought they would save that for Jeremy's family to let her know.

"She took that really quite hard.

"She is struggling but with all of the support that she has got, she has got her family, she has got the Thompson family, we are all supporting her all the way to help her through this."

They also talked about Ms Nohinohi's struggle to recover from the serious injuries that nearly took her life.

"She knows that she has got a fight on her hands especially if she wants to walk again."

The spokesperson added that she doesn't remember details of the crash, which she is "quite happy about".