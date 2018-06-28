 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Sole survivor of tragic crash that left seven people dead in Taranaki 'struggling' with physical and emotional toll

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The only survivor of the tragic head on car crash that killed seven people in south Taranaki is dealing with the heartbreaking fact that her two children and partner were killed in the crash while also learning to walk again.

1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The head on collision near the Waverley racecourse on State Highway 3, June 27, left Ani Nohinohi in critical condition in Wellington Hospital. Her eight-week-old baby Shady-Jade Thompson, eight-year-old daughter Nivek Madams and 28-year-old partner Jeremy Thompson didn't survive the crash.

Ms Nohinohi is still in hospital in a stable condition trying to recover both physically and emotionally from the ordeal.

A family spokesperson told Stuff about the moment she heard of the news of her partner and two daughters' deaths.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Source: Givealittle/

"She knew about her girls but she didn't know about Jeremy. Her family didn't inform her about Jeremy, they thought they would save that for Jeremy's family to let her know.

"She took that really quite hard.

"She is struggling but with all of the support that she has got, she has got her family, she has got the Thompson family, we are all supporting her all the way to help her through this."

They also talked about Ms Nohinohi's struggle to recover from the serious injuries that nearly took her life. 

"She knows that she has got a fight on her hands especially if she wants to walk again."

The spokesperson added that she doesn't remember details of the crash, which she is "quite happy about".

All four people that died in the other car were long-time Waverley residents: Ian Porteous, his wife Rosalie Porteous, his sister Ora Keene and their close friend Brenda Williams, who were all in their 70s and 80s.

Related

Accidents

Taranaki

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Families left grieving after seven people killed in two-car Taranaki crash
Ian and Rosalie Porteous

Taranaki crash victim Rosalie Porteous survived serious crash a year ago
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Most read story: Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

02:24
2
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

00:19
3
Mark Thomas described to 1 NEWS what he saw after the Pakuranga accident.

'A tragedy' - witness describes aftermath of Auckland crash that killed two when car slams into building

02:33
4
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Sole survivor of tragic crash that left seven people dead in Taranaki 'struggling' with physical and emotional toll

00:26
5
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.