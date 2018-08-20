TODAY |

Sole occupant found dead as plane located crashed in Coromandel Forest Park

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents

The pilot and sole occupant of a light plane has been found dead after the aircraft crashed near the north end of Coromandel Forest Park. 

The plane was reported overdue about 4.25pm yesterday and was located crashed about 10am this morning by ground search teams.

Police say the sole occupant of the plane was found deceased.

The plane, a two-seater Vans RV-12, had failed to arrive at its destination, Ardmore Airport near Manurewa, after taking off from Whitianga Airport yesterday morning.

Police had been working with the Rescue Coordination Centre and Land Search and Rescue to locate the plane since last night.

Maritime New Zealand said the last recorded location of the aircraft on radars was in a rugged area of the Coromandel Forest called Kakatarahae and the plane was found in that area.

Thick fog in Manurewa meant it could not land at that location and it is understood the pilot may have made a return journey to the Coromandel Peninsula, a Maritime NZ spokesperson told Stuff.

Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga.
Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga. Source: Te Ara
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'
2
Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga.
Sole occupant found dead as plane located crashed in Coromandel Forest Park
3
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
4
Jennifer Aniston reveals crush on Steve Carrell
5
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb dies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.

Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers.

Military training exercise underway north of Auckland
00:50
Paige Winter, 17, was rescued after her father repeatedly punched the shark until it let go.

'Sharks are good people' - US teen who lost leg in shark attack upbeat about future

Lower Hutt councillor faces conflict of interest claims over $1.3 million grant