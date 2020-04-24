TODAY |

Soldier remembers fallen comrades in colourful South Auckland mural

After a tumultuous week in South Auckland, a soldier decided to mark Anzac Day in his own special way - a sidewalk mural that's grabbing attention.

Staff Sergeant Shannon Tohu's labour of love has captured the attention of those in Manurewa.

Staff Sergeant Shannon Tohu embarked on the labour of love while on lockdown with his family, and it has proved popular with those in Manurewa.

South Auckland was shaken earlier in the week when police shot dead a machete-wielding man in Papatoetoe. 

Sergeant Tohu told TVNZ 1's Te Karere that there were 25 crosses to mark April 25.

Twenty-two of them carried the names of Victoria Cross winners, while three more remembered friends of Sergeant Tohu who had died.

Two of them had fallen in battle.

He said it was a great project to keep the family occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I didn't realise it would take off, I'm new to the South Auckland environment and it doesn't portray a great environment in the media, but people of all walks of life are coming, they're talking to us, shines a bit of happiness to their families."

He said it didn't matter to him that he wouldn't be able to attend a large Anzac Day gathering tomorrow.

"It's the day and the occasion we remember." 

