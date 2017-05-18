Sold out! Ed Sheeran's five NZ concerts sell out lightning fast

A frenzied rush has seen tickets to Ed Sheeran's three Auckland and two Dunedin shows sell out in under two hours after they went on sale to the public this afternoon.

Demand for the shows saw frustrated fans taking to the Ticketmaster Facebook page, with one person commenting "I was online at 1.02pm and it already said all the tickets were gone!"

This comes after Sheeran added two more Auckland shows and one more Dunedin show, due to the high demand for early bird tickets which went on sale last week.

Fans complained after early bird tickets were then re-listed by scalpers at exorbitant prices, with one fan saying they paid $2500 for five standing tickets.