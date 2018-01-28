 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Solar powered show lighting up Auckland Harbour Bridge delights locals

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Auckland's Harbour bridge took the spotlight from Auckland's icon, the Skytower, last night in a show that captivated locals from all around. 

The bridge burst into a colourful and spectacular six minute show for the first time just after dark last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

A total of 90,000 lights, powered by 248 solar panels on North Wharf, now frame the Harbour bridge as the beginning of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

The launch, which started at 9:10pm last night, involved a six-minute show with original music and lighting effects. 

People looked on from sites including: Te Atatu Peninsula, Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay, Mount Eden, Little Shoal Bay in Northcote, Bayswater Marina on the waterfront, Devonport and Bastion Point.

Auckland Harbour Bridge took centre stage in a light-and-sound show highlighting renewable energy.
Source: Supplied

Viewers could tune into radio station Coast on 105.4 FM to hear the accompanying music, which made references to Tama-Nui te Ra (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy) and Hei te Ao Marama (the future world of light).

The performance was repeated at 9.30pm and then every half-hour until midnight, with an ambient light display in-between.

Related

Energy

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

00:40
2
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:20
4

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

01:55
5
MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of today's third T20 between NZ and Pakistan in Tauranga.

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 