Soft plastic recycling at Countdown to resume on Monday

Soft plastic recycling bins will return to select Countdown supermarkets on Monday after being removed before the Covid-19 lockdown.

A soft plastic recycling bin at a supermarket. Source: Facebook / Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling

The bins will return to stores in the Auckland, Northland, Hamilton and Wellington regions.

People wanting to drop off soft plastics should follow guidance from store staff and maintain their social distancing practices.

People are also asked not to leave their plastics on the floor if the bins are full - hold on to them and return at another time once the bin has been emptied.

Only clean, dry and empty soft plastic bags and packaging are accepted.

WHAT SOFT PLASTICS CAN BE RECYCLED?

- Bread bags

- Frozen food bags

- Confectionery and biscuit wrap

- Chip bags

- Pasta and rice bags

- Courier envelopes

- Sanitary hygiene packaging

- Squeeze pouches

- Essentially, anything made form soft plastic which can be scrunched into a ball.

