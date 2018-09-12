TODAY |

Soft plastic recycling bins return to Auckland as businesses find new uses

Aucklanders will be able to drop off soft plastic items for recycling again from today at participating businesses.

Soft plastic recycling was introduced in some New Zealand cities in 2015, but was discontinued in 2018 when China stopped accepting the plastics, which in turn led to Melbourne-based recycler Replas no longer accepting New Zealand's soft plastics.

However, two Auckland businesses - Future Post and 2nd Life Plastics - are now finding ways to use our soft plastic in commercial products.

Future Post uses the plastic to produce farm posts while 2nd Life Plastics uses it to make cable covers and garden edging.

From today, soft plastic recycling bins will be set up again at 37 locations across Auckland, but officials are asking people who may have stockpiled soft plastics not to drop it off all at once.

The participating businesses are:

The Warehouse Albany, Glenfield Mall, Manukau, Milford, Newmarket, Pukekohe, Royal Oak, Sylvia Park and Westgate.

Countdown Auckland City, Botany Downs, Browns Bay, Glenfield Mall, Greenlane, Highland Park, Hobsonville, Lincoln Road, Lynfield, Lynn Mall, Māngere East, Manukau, Mt Eden, Mt Roskill, Mt Wellington, Papakura, Ponsonby, Pt Chevalier, Pukekohe South, Silverdale, St Johns, Takanini, Takapuna and Waiheke Island.

Huckleberry Farms Browns Bay, Grey Lynn and Royal Oak.

A soft plastic recycling bin at a supermarket.
A soft plastic recycling bin at a supermarket. Source: Facebook / Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling
