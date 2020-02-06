Social worker calls for greater connection between Government agencies and Māori who aren't iwi-based

A social worker says many of the people who need Waitangi Day the most don’t even know about it because they are not connected to their iwi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eugene Ryder grew up and was abused in New Zealand state care. He later became a member of Black Power and then a social advocate after becoming a qualified social worker.

Speaking at Waitangi today, he told TVNZ1's John Campbell that Government agencies need to better connect to marginalised Māori.

“We all hear about the bad statistics about Māori, but they actually make up a small part of Māoridom. And they are the part that aren’t connected with their iwi,” said Mr Ryder.

He said while Government agencies want to engage with iwi leaders as such, "they are engaging with a group of people that aren’t connected with the people that are making up those bad statistics".

“So there are communities out there that aren’t iwi-based, that a lot of those people out there that are part of those bad statistics are part of.

“The challenge is for Government and agencies to engage with those communities,” he says.

He also said many go to gangs to form connection, instead of iwi.

"If connection with Iwi was made then there would be no reason for gangs to be there," said Mr Ryder.