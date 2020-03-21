Social providers bracing for impact of coronavirus on those living in poverty

Social providers are bracing for the impact of Covid-19, particularly in low income areas.

Many are fearing the worst as demand is rapidly rising and families are already feeling the pinch.

Auckland mother Margaret Perry has three days' worth of food in the house for her seven children.

“Without the budgeting services that are available we are going to be on shutdown and a lot of us are going to end up starving,” she told 1 NEWS.

Mangere Budgeting Services provide families with about 30,000 food parcels each year and is determined not to let it happen.

However it’s already feeling the pressure with critical stocks low.

“Tough times are ahead for all of us and we can only assume it’s going to get worse, not better so we are trying to make every precaution while ensuring every person needing the support will get that support,” Darryl Evans of Mangere Budgeting Services said.

Charitable Organisation KidsCan is also worried. It provides about 35,000 children a day with breakfast and lunch but estimates the need will far exceed that.

“We know that we are going to be looking at 40,45, 50000 children a day we want to ensure those kids get what they need, so we are talking to our suppliers to get extra stock into our warehouse,” founder Julie Chapman said.