Social media star Jamie Curry reveals identity of fiancee one month after coming out to fans

Social media star Jamie Curry has revealed the identity of her fiancee - nearly one month after coming out to her fans and announcing her secret engagement.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old had been dating UK-born Laura Nye for seven months before popping the question, but admitted in an interview with Woman's Day that it wasn't love at first sight for the couple, Stuff reports.

"She thought I was annoying at first," Curry told the magazine.

"I'm used to people coming up and talking to me, but Laura was avoiding me - she didn't even like my vids."

The pair met through mutual friends when Ms Nye was on holiday in the country from Bristol, in south-west England.

Curry was on holiday in Paris with her family when she decided she would to pop the question during a trip to Cardiff, in Wales, where Nye is studying.

"I was sitting in a restaurant by myself and just thought, 'I want to marry that girl.'"

The loved up couple kept their engagement a secret for nine months before coming out to her fans, who Curry says have been incredibly supportive of her announcement.

"I didn't realise how many people would relate to the video about my sexuality. If someone else can learn from me or relate to it in some way, there's a purpose now...that was part of my problem before - I was never excited about making content because it wasn't honest. Now I can be honest about everything."

Curry and Nye are expected to wed next year.