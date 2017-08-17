 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Social media star Jamie Curry reveals identity of fiancee one month after coming out to fans

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Social media star Jamie Curry has revealed the identity of her fiancee - nearly one month after coming out to her fans and announcing her secret engagement.

Last election, less than 63 per cent of enrolled voters under 25 actually cast a ballot.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old had been dating UK-born Laura Nye for seven months before popping the question, but admitted in an interview with Woman's Day that it wasn't love at first sight for the couple, Stuff reports.

"She thought I was annoying at first," Curry told the magazine.

"I'm used to people coming up and talking to me, but Laura was avoiding me - she didn't even like my vids."

The pair met through mutual friends when Ms Nye was on holiday in the country from Bristol, in south-west England.

Curry was on holiday in Paris with her family when she decided she would to pop the question during a trip to Cardiff, in Wales, where Nye is studying.

"I was sitting in a restaurant by myself and just thought, 'I want to marry that girl.'"

The loved up couple kept their engagement a secret for nine months before coming out to her fans, who Curry says have been incredibly supportive of her announcement.

"I didn't realise how many people would relate to the video about my sexuality. If someone else can learn from me or relate to it in some way, there's a purpose now...that was part of my problem before - I was never excited about making content because it wasn't honest. Now I can be honest about everything."

Curry and Nye are expected to wed next year.


Related

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:32
2
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

00:36
3
German Davydov came up with this piece of skill, setting up Sergei Ianiushkin for a try in his side's 13/14 place match.

Watch: Move over Sonny Bill, Russian sevens player bamboozles Samoa defence with magical offload

00:32
4
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

00:18
5
Matthew Wallis, son of Warbirds Over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Search for missing pilot and helicopter back underway at Lake Wanaka


06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.