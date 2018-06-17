Social investment, education needed as well as bigger prison, says Bridges

Simon Bridges says for "effective rehabilitation and reintegration" of prisoners, Waikeria Prison needed to be expand to adequately hold New Zealand's prison population.

On TVNZ1's Q+A this morning, the National Party leader said he thought the first priority of the New Zealand government "should be keeping New Zealanders safe, and I stand on the side of having fewer victims in these areas".

Bridges also said a social investment plan and education scheme need to be implemented by the Department of Corrections.

"Building more prison beds means fewer victims. It means better rehabilitation and reintegration. And actually, I think we're going to see real incidents on this government's watch of prisoners and prison guards being less safe with that, frankly, moving to mattresses," he said.

The comments come in relation to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis' suggestion a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.