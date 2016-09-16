Social housing gets $185m in Budget as part of $7 billion injection for public services

The Government's allocating $7 billion over four years to sustain and expand public services in health, education, law and order and social development, including $185 million for social housing services.

In his Budget today Steven Joyce announced $803 million over four years for social services, including $185 million for social housing services, $64 million for supporting people into employment, and $424 million for the new Ministry for Vulnerable Children Oranga Tamariki.

Together with last year's Budget initiatives this amounts to a 18 per cent increase in funding on pre-Oranga Tamariki baselines.

The Government refuses to admit there's a housing crisis, instead saying there's severe housing stress.

But it's keeping an emergency fund going, ploughing $175m into keeping an emergency housing fund going - and $16.5m for 500 places for the homeless. Inmates leaving jail will get $13.1m to help them find somewhere to live.

Mr Joyce announced $3.9 billion over four years into the health sector, including $1.76 billion in direct new money for District Health Boards, $1.54 billion for care and support workers, plus increased investments in Disability Support Services, ambulance services, pharmaceuticals, mental health services, elective surgery and primary health care.

There's $1.1 billion over four years for schools and early childhood centres, including $767 million for funding roll growth and demand, a $61 million increase in operational grant funding for schools, and $35 million in targeted additional funding for early childhood centres.

It also delivers $1.2 billion over four years for law and order, including funding for a 10 per cent increase in police staff numbers, previously announced, and funding to meet increased demand for justice, courts and corrections services, plus new initiatives in burglary prevention, reducing youth reoffending, and supporting at-risk prisoners.

The public services funding also includes $321 million in funding for 14 cross-agency Social Investment initiatives that are designed to tackle long term social issues for vulnerable New Zealanders.

"The combination of these new initiatives and the Government's Family Incomes Package will allow us to make some serious progress with some of the longer-term challenges faced by our most vulnerable New Zealanders," Finance Minister Steven Joyce said.

