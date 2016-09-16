 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Social housing gets $185m in Budget as part of $7 billion injection for public services

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government's allocating $7 billion over four years to sustain and expand public services in health, education, law and order and social development, including $185 million for social housing services.

Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

In his Budget today Steven Joyce announced $803 million over four years for social services, including $185 million for social housing services, $64 million for supporting people into employment, and $424 million for the new Ministry for Vulnerable Children Oranga Tamariki.

Together with last year's Budget initiatives  this amounts to a 18 per cent increase in funding on pre-Oranga Tamariki baselines.

The Government refuses to admit there's a housing crisis, instead saying there's severe housing stress.

But it's keeping an emergency fund going, ploughing $175m into keeping an emergency housing fund going - and $16.5m for 500 places for the homeless. Inmates leaving jail will get $13.1m to help them find somewhere to live.

Mr Joyce announced $3.9 billion over four years into the health sector, including $1.76 billion in direct new money for District Health Boards, $1.54 billion for care and support workers, plus increased investments in Disability Support Services, ambulance services, pharmaceuticals, mental health services, elective surgery and primary health care.

After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.
Source: 1 NEWS

There's $1.1 billion over four years for schools and early childhood centres, including $767 million for funding roll growth and demand, a $61 million increase in operational grant funding for schools, and $35 million in targeted additional funding for early childhood centres.

It also delivers $1.2 billion over four years for law and order, including funding for a 10 per cent increase in police staff numbers, previously announced, and funding to meet increased demand for justice, courts and corrections services, plus new initiatives in burglary prevention, reducing youth reoffending, and supporting at-risk prisoners.

The public services funding also includes $321 million in funding for 14 cross-agency Social Investment initiatives that are designed to tackle long term social issues for vulnerable New Zealanders.

"The combination of these new initiatives and the Government's Family Incomes Package will allow us to make some serious progress with some of the longer-term challenges faced by our most vulnerable New Zealanders," Finance Minister Steven Joyce said. 

The Government refuses to admit there's a housing crisis, instead saying there's severe housing stress.

But it's keeping an emergency fund going, ploughing $175m into keeping an emergency housing fund going - and $16.5m for 500 places for the homeless. Inmates leaving jail will get $13.1m to help them find somewhere to live.

Related

Economy

01:22
Many families on low incomes could get see $26 extra a week, some perhaps over $100 a week.

Budget 2017: Low and middle income earners big winners at budget tax relief, but it only kicks in from April 2018
00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget
00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

Who gets what? Ten things you need to know about Budget 2017
00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

'The 2017 budget is about delivering for New Zealanders' – Steven Joyce outlines the 2017 budget that will set the economic agenda

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

2
A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

Budget 2017: Tax thresholds changed - how much extra will you get?

06:28
3
Corin Dann and the 1 NEWS political team analyse Steven Joyce’s election year Budget.

Watch: Budget 2017 analysis – who were the big winners and losers?

4
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

00:23
5
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

Who gets what? Ten things you need to know about Budget 2017

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow the action - and the opposition's response - as Steven Joyce explains his Budget.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.

16:42
Q+A full interview: Winston Peters on New Zealand immigration policy

Opinion: A mellowing Winston Peters is showing a disturbing tendency towards being reasonable

The veteran NZ First leader seems to be losing his anger, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ