Social equality advocate Celia Lashlie's dying wish realised with new documentary on the big screen

If you didn’t already have enough good reasons to down a few pints at your local pub, the New Zealand SPCA is giving you another one.

A fundraising effort is underway to distribute the entire worth of certain kegs of beer to SPCA volunteers.

Dog-friendly bars and breweries are allowing canines and their owners to come along to these special events.

"We've designed the space to be as dog friendly as possible, because we love having animals around. All dogs are welcome,” Garage Project Kingsland manager Yoyo Dieudionne said.

"It's just a really fun overall event for people to come. In bring their dogs, see the space, taste the beers and give to an awesome charity.

"Garage Project like to give back to the community. And for us, because the SPCA work with those special little fury friends in our lives, it just seemed appropriate to designate an event solely for the SPCA every year."