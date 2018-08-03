 

Social equality advocate Celia Lashlie's dying wish realised with new documentary on the big screen

The film premiered to a sold-out theatre in Wellington last night as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival. Source: 1 NEWS
Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

A man has died in Hamilton this morning after his own vehicle rolled over him.

Police said in a statement a 50-year-old man died at 8.20am today on Tawa St, Melville.

The man was removing belongings from the boot of his vehicle in a car park when it began moving backwards.

He tried to stop it, tripped and fell beneath the vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene and the serious crash unit is investigating.

NZ dog-friendly bars in fundraising push for the SPCA - find the nearest 'all dogs are welcome' pub near you

If you didn’t already have enough good reasons to down a few pints at your local pub, the New Zealand SPCA is giving you another one.

A fundraising effort is underway to distribute the entire worth of certain kegs of beer to SPCA volunteers.

Dog-friendly bars and breweries are allowing canines and their owners to come along to these special events.

"We've designed the space to be as dog friendly as possible, because we love having animals around. All dogs are welcome,” Garage Project Kingsland manager Yoyo Dieudionne said.

"It's just a really fun overall event for people to come. In bring their dogs, see the space, taste the beers and give to an awesome charity.

"Garage Project like to give back to the community. And for us, because the SPCA work with those special little fury friends in our lives, it just seemed appropriate to designate an event solely for the SPCA every year."

For all info on the Pint for Pooches event visit their Facebook page.

Kegs of beer in certain establishments around NZ are being contributed to SPCA volunteers. Source: 1 NEWS
