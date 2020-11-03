TODAY |

Social enterprise employing people with a disability finds new home in Eden Park

Source:  1 NEWS

One cookie at a time, The Cookie Project is making a difference for people with a disability. 

The Cookie Project are no longer struggling to find a new home. Source: Seven Sharp

The social enterprise gives people the chance to bake cookies and build their self-worth while getting paid a good wage.

Baker Caleb said he wanted to prove his abilities to people.

“I can be hardworking regardless whether disability or not … I can be me and valued and bake delicious cookies while I'm at it,” he said.

But, the business found itself without a home earlier this year after the Covid-19 lockdown. 

“We thought it was the end of The Cookie Project,” co-founder Eric Chuah said.

Then Auckland's Eden Park came to the rescue. It only took The Cookie Project 10 days to find a new home.

Eden Park Stadium CEO Nick Saunter said it was a no-brainer because he had the facilities.

New Zealand
Auckland
Social Issues
Business
