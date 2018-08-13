'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

The Children's Commissioner is demanding urgent action on the devastating effect of the drug P on Northland families.
TVNZ 1's Sunday programme exposed the horror of methamphetamine addiction on already struggling communities.
Children as young as seven are being forced to look after their siblings and others are left with severe behavioural difficulties after being born to P-addicted mothers.
Developmental psychologist Dr Trecia Wouldes said P has cognitive effects on these children and impacts on their motor skills and behaviour.
In Northland, these impacts are overwhelming social services, schools and families, prompting concern from the Children's Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft.
"We are sitting on a social crisis and action is required," he said.
"We need a commitment to clear public education. We need prevalence studies, we need good diagnosis and we need good services, good community-based wrap around services. And they are so hard to access."
Dr Wouldes is calling for all women to be screened for P during pregnancy.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says funding is already in place to help pregnant women using P but the Government needs to look at whether that's been successful and what more needs to be done.