Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

The social cost of fatal road crashes and those causing injury increased from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $4.1 billion in 2017, a Ministry of Transport report says.

It puts the average social cost of a fatal crash at an estimated $4.9 million.

A serious injury crash cost an estimated $923,000 and a minor injury crash $104,000.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016 and the figures reinforce the need to do more to stop people being unnecessarily killed.

"This is why the government will make safety a higher priority when it invests in transport," she said.

"This means more median barriers to stop head on crashes, safer speed limits on some roads, and safer street design for people walking and cycling."

Ms Genter said safety funding was increased by $22.5m in December to improve stretches of rural roads.

The social cost of road crashes is calculated by measuring factors including loss of life and life quality, loss of productivity, medical, legal, court and vehicle damage costs.