Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

The social cost of fatal road crashes and those causing injury increased from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $4.1 billion in 2017, a Ministry of Transport report says.

Two people died and three were seriously injured in the crash at Waimauku, Thursday.
It puts the average social cost of a fatal crash at an estimated $4.9 million.

A serious injury crash cost an estimated $923,000 and a minor injury crash $104,000.

Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat urges motorists to drive to the conditions especially when it's wet.
Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016 and the figures reinforce the need to do more to stop people being unnecessarily killed.

"This is why the government will make safety a higher priority when it invests in transport," she said. 

One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.
"This means more median barriers to stop head on crashes, safer speed limits on some roads, and safer street design for people walking and cycling."

Ms Genter said safety funding was increased by $22.5m in December to improve stretches of rural roads.

One person was killed and two people fled the scene but were later located by police.
The social cost of road crashes is calculated by measuring factors including loss of life and life quality, loss of productivity, medical, legal, court and vehicle damage costs.

"While it's impossible to put a value on the loss of a loved one, this report shows that on top of leaving a huge hole in the lives of families, friends, workplaces and communities, road crashes have a huge impact on our society," Ms Genter said.

