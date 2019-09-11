TODAY |

Sobbing in public gallery as man charged with murder of Lois Tolley appears in Court

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
Sobbing could be heard across the public gallery as the man charged with the murder of Lois Tolley in 2016, was brought into the High Court at Wellington this morning.

The 27-year-old man has name suppression, and has not yet managed to confirm a lawyer for his upcoming trial.

Outside court, Ms Tolley's mother and aunt pleaded for anyone with information about anyone else involved in the murder to come forward.

"We implore you to think about if this was your daughter, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin, what would you want?" her aunt Lorraine Tolley said.

"Would you want us to stay silent or to help you?"

They called it "another journey of this heinous crime" and thanked the police, victim support and local officials for sticking by them.

Justice Simon France addressed the packed gallery at the end of the short appearance, which was full to overflowing with Ms Tolley's family and friends.

He told them he was aware of the burden on them, particularly Ms Tolley's mother Catherine, who travelled from Australia.

He told them many of the appearances would be "administrative" up until trial, and apologised for the inconvenience.

Lois Tolley was brutally killed in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016, and police are still looking for three others in connection with her death.

Inspector Scott Miller said police have nothing further to add at this stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police in Upper Hutt say more arrests will follow in the high-profile case. Source: 1 NEWS
